MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
8-7-9
(eight, seven, nine)
Lotto America
03-14-36-38-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(three, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
Lucky For Life
04-05-22-29-39, Lucky Ball: 14
(four, five, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
Northstar Cash
02-05-08-22-31
(two, five, eight, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Powerball
20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Sports
Storm legend Lauren Jackson enshrined in Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame but unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions
From her home halfway across the world, Lauren Jackson put the finishing touches on a groundbreaking 20-year basketball career that began in Australia and ended in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
Nation
The Latest: Ex-Afghan leader hosts tribal elders on 9/11
Afghanistan's first 2001 post-Taliban president Hamid Karzai marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America with a meeting of tribal elders at his high-walled compound in the Afghan capital where he has remained with his family since the August return of the Taliban to Kabul.