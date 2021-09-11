MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

8-7-9

(eight, seven, nine)

Lotto America

03-14-36-38-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(three, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

Lucky For Life

04-05-22-29-39, Lucky Ball: 14

(four, five, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

Northstar Cash

02-05-08-22-31

(two, five, eight, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $409 million