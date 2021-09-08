MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
4-0-5
(four, zero, five)
Gopher 5
01-15-26-38-45
(one, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $330,000
Lotto America
03-19-36-44-51, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(three, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.75 million
Lucky For Life
02-05-15-35-44, Lucky Ball: 14
(two, five, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $368 million
Northstar Cash
01-12-24-25-31
(one, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
09-22-41-47-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $388 million