MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
Lucky For Life
08-14-16-32-38, Lucky Ball: 15
(eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
15-17-25-32-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
Northstar Cash
06-08-21-25-30
(six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $388 million
