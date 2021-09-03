MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
Gopher 5
03-11-12-21-41
(three, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $265,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $323 million
Northstar Cash
05-10-12-22-29
(five, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
MN Lottery
