MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
0-0-4
(zero, zero, four)
Gopher 5
03-18-23-41-43
(three, eighteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $235,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $323 million
Northstar Cash
11-19-20-23-31
(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
Variety
