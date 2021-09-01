MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

0-0-4

(zero, zero, four)

Gopher 5

03-18-23-41-43

(three, eighteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $235,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $323 million

Northstar Cash

11-19-20-23-31

(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $345 million