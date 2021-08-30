MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
7-4-1
(seven, four, one)
Gopher 5
01-04-25-38-46
(one, four, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
Northstar Cash
01-03-14-18-28
(one, three, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $332 million
