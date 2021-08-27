MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
7-7-4
(seven, seven, four)
Gopher 5
11-13-23-40-43
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
Northstar Cash
10-11-16-30-31
(ten, eleven, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Belarus closes journalist organization, continuing crackdown
Belarus has ordered the closure of the country's largest independent journalists' organization, the latest move by authorities to suppress critical reporting in a yearlong crackdown on dissent.
Business
Winds frustrate effort to corral wildfire near Lake Tahoe
Firefighters battling a stubborn California wildfire Friday near the Lake Tahoe resort region faced gusty winds and dry conditions that made vegetation ready to burn.
Nation
The Latest: More Afghan evacuees arrive in Albania
TIRANA, Albania --- The Albanian government on Saturday said 154 Afghans evacuated from their country fearing the Taliban arrived on two charter flights.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
Sports
Bernhard Langer shoots age on 64th birthday, shares lead
Bernhard Langer shot his age on his 64th birthday Friday for a share of the lead with Marco Dawson in the suspended first round of the The Ally Challenge.