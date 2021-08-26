MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3

7-5-0

(seven, five, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

Northstar Cash

13-15-20-25-29

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $322 million