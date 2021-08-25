MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

Gopher 5

06-25-26-40-41

(six, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

Northstar Cash

03-05-15-17-26

(three, five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $304 million