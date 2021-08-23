MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

0-4-1

(zero, four, one)

Gopher 5

04-17-25-31-39

(four, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

Northstar Cash

01-06-16-21-30

(one, six, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $293 million