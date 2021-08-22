MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $270 million
Northstar Cash
09-13-20-27-28
(nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $293 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
Business
The Latest: U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says that he's tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.
Sports
COVID concerns have Cup drivers worried ahead of playoffs
Joey Logano was taking every possible precaution to keep COVID-19 from eliminating him from NASCAR's impending playoffs.
Variety
'Prodigal Son' still wanders in wilderness
Q: Since Fox canceled "Prodigal Son," have the producers been able to find a network that will air the show? It was a good show,…