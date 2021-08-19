MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3

4-2-5

(four, two, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

Northstar Cash

13-17-25-28-30

(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $290 million