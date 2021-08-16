MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

Gopher 5

02-03-17-22-41

(two, three, seventeen, twenty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

Northstar Cash

11-12-21-26-27

(eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $274 million