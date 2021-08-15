MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
1-5-5
(one, five, five)
Lucky For Life
16-23-26-29-46, Lucky Ball: 11
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
Northstar Cash
07-19-20-27-28
(seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Business
The Latest: Australian state sees 478 new virus infections
Australia's most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths.
Nation
The Latest: Nations call for safe passage out of Afghanistan
Dozens of nations from around the world are calling on all involved in events in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.
Sports
Allmendinger gets 1st Indy win in crash-marred Brickyard 200
AJ Allmendinger screamed in elation after winning Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were: