MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

Gopher 5

05-12-24-40-42

(five, twelve, twenty-four, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $225 million

Northstar Cash

05-10-25-27-30

(five, ten, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $241 million