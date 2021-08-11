MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
Gopher 5
05-12-24-40-42
(five, twelve, twenty-four, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
Northstar Cash
05-10-25-27-30
(five, ten, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $241 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Vicente Fernandez remains hospitalized after fall at ranch
Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez is in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized for a fall last week, according to an Instagram post made by his medical team on Wednesday.
Nation
Durst says he lied to police about night wife disappeared
Real estate heir Robert Durst testified Wednesday that he has changed his mind many times about whether he actually saw his wife step onto a commuter train for Manhattan on the night she disappeared in 1982, and said he lied to police when he told them he later spoke to her on the phone.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
'Lost Leonardo' unpeels the mysteries of the Salvator Mundi
We're accustomed to movies — usually adventures, like "Indiana Jones" — with lines that traverse the globe and pinball between global capitals, showing us where our characters are traveling. "The Lost Leonardo," a documentary about the rediscovery of a Leonardo da Vinci painting, begins with such a line. But its international stops, chronicling the painting's sales, are baffling leaps.