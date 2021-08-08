MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
Northstar Cash
01-07-09-20-22
(one, seven, nine, twenty, twenty-two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $241 million
