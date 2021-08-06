MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
Gopher 5
08-16-25-26-30
(eight, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $445,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
Northstar Cash
03-17-19-21-24
(three, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Nation
GOP's Elder shows fundraising muscle in California recall
Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has fortified his ascendant status among Republicans who want to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election, raising $4.5 million for his campaign in just 19 days and rapidly eclipsing prominent rivals, government records showed Friday.
Nation
Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks
Florida's Board of Education decided Friday to provide private school vouchers to parents who say a public school district's mask-wearing requirements amount to harassment of their children.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were: