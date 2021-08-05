MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
Lucky For Life
05-15-36-44-46, Lucky Ball: 17
(five, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
Northstar Cash
03-16-20-28-31
(three, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
