MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

Gopher 5

08-22-40-41-42

(eight, twenty-two, forty, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $405,000

Lotto America

12-15-27-38-52, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.25 million

Lucky For Life

01-25-30-36-37, Lucky Ball: 2

(one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

Northstar Cash

03-13-18-21-27

(three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

Powerball

05-21-32-36-58, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $211 million