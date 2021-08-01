MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

Lucky For Life

07-30-32-46-48, Lucky Ball: 13

(seven, thirty, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

Northstar Cash

07-09-21-22-28

(seven, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $211 million