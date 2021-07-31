MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

1-1-5

(one, one, five)

Lotto America

14-19-34-35-38, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

Lucky For Life

07-26-29-36-42, Lucky Ball: 6

(seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

Northstar Cash

08-13-23-27-31

(eight, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

01-21-22-34-47, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-seven; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $199 million