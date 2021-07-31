MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

1-4-8

(one, four, eight)

Gopher 5

08-16-18-37-40

(eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $310,000

Lucky For Life

06-41-44-46-48, Lucky Ball: 13

(six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

19-26-31-52-68, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, fifty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $166 million

Northstar Cash

01-15-17-23-30

(one, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $199 million