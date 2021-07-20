MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3

1-6-1

(one, six, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $128 million

Northstar Cash

02-11-18-23-27

(two, eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $161 million