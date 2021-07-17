MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

Lotto America

26-30-37-40-45, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 4

(twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, forty, forty-five; Star Ball: five; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $128 million

Northstar Cash

08-11-14-16-27

(eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

Powerball

15-22-38-54-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million