MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

7-3-6

(seven, three, six)

Gopher 5

03-13-19-28-40

(three, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Mega Millions

24-25-47-52-57, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Northstar Cash

05-11-19-28-29

(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $150 million