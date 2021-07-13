MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
2-7-1
(two, seven, one)
Mega Millions
03-10-17-26-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(three, ten, seventeen, twenty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
Northstar Cash
04-13-14-26-27
(four, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Norwegian cruises sues Florida over virus vaccination law
Norwegian Cruise Line is challenging a new Florida law that prevents cruise companies from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.
Business
With taxpayers' help, Delta posts $652 million profit in 2Q
Delta Air Lines reported its first quarterly profit since the pandemic devastated the airline industry more than a year ago, as hordes of vacation travelers and money from U.S. taxpayers offset weak corporate and international travel.
Nation
Ohio communities to mark 100th birthday of late John Glenn
John Glenn's birthplace and childhood hometown in Ohio are joining forces to celebrate what would have been the history-making astronaut and U.S. senator's 100th birthday with a three-day festival.
Business
The Latest: Spain court: Pandemic lockdown unconstitutional
Spain's Constitutional Court has ruled that last year's stay-at-home lockdown order by the government under a state of emergency was unconstitutional.
Business
Candace Parker to be first woman on cover of NBA 2K game
Candace Parker grew up playing video games, and now she'll be the first female basketball player on the cover of one.