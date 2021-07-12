MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
Gopher 5
09-11-29-41-46
(nine, eleven, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Lucky For Life
11-12-22-24-46, Lucky Ball: 13
(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
Northstar Cash
04-21-25-26-27
(four, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
The Weeknd and BTS hope to raise billions for Global Citizen
The Weeknd, BTS and Billie Eilish will take part in Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on Sept. 21 that's intended to raise money and awareness to fight worldwide threats including COVID-19, climate change and extreme poverty.
World
Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing
Sakina, who is 11, maybe 12, walked with her family for 10 days after the Taliban seized her village in northern Afghanistan and burned down the local school.
Business
France rushes to get vaccinated after president's warning
Nearly 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in a single day, after the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the French economy.
Sports
AP PHOTOS: Oil wrestling festival returns in Turkey
After a year-long, pandemic-induced hiatus, the sounds of the zurna flute and beating drums again greeted thousands of Turkish wrestling fans who returned to the country's northwest for a 600-year-old oil wrestling championship.
Business
Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal
After Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor and his wife received two doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, they assumed they would be free to travel this summer to a European destination of their choice. They were wrong.