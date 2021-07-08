MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

Lucky For Life

02-17-18-35-44, Lucky Ball: 18

(two, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Northstar Cash

07-17-24-26-29

(seven, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $127 million