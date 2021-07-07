MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

0-0-2

(zero, zero, two)

Gopher 5

08-09-14-15-17

(eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Lotto America

01-04-19-24-43, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 4

(one, four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-three; Star Ball: three; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $7.84 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Northstar Cash

08-11-17-22-29

(eight, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

08-21-30-49-57, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million