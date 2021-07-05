MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

Gopher 5

05-10-21-24-39

(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Lucky For Life

02-05-06-20-36, Lucky Ball: 11

(two, five, six, twenty, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Northstar Cash

03-08-14-16-27

(three, eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $113 million