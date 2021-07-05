MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
Gopher 5
05-10-21-24-39
(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Lucky For Life
02-05-06-20-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(two, five, six, twenty, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Northstar Cash
03-08-14-16-27
(three, eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
Home & Garden Multigenerational lake home in Litchfield lists for $1.8M: 'Everyone has their own space'
