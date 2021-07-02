MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

4-5-0

(four, five, zero)

Gopher 5

25-29-35-42-43

(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

Mega Millions

08-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

Northstar Cash

06-14-17-21-24

(six, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $101 million