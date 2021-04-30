MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
0-6-1
(zero, six, one)
Gopher 5
22-29-31-33-37
(twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $520,000
Mega Millions
08-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3
(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $319 million
Northstar Cash
07-08-09-23-31
(seven, eight, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Business
Chinese tourists to take 18 million rail trips on May Day
Chinese tourists are expected to make a total of 18.3 million railway passenger trips on the first day of the country's five-day holiday for international labor day, according to an estimate by the state railway group. Tourists are rushing to travel domestically after the coronavirus has been brought under control in China.
Business
Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards
Hungary on Saturday loosened several COVID-19 restrictions for people with government-issued immunity cards, the latest in a series of reopening measures that have followed an ambitious vaccination campaign.
Business
The Latest: Fire at India hospital kills 18 virus patients
A fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India killed 18 patients early Saturday, as the country grappling with the worst outbreak yet steps up a vaccination drive for all its adults even though some states say don't have enough jabs.
Sports
Analysis: Known Agenda to start, and finish, No. 1 in Derby
Starting No. 1 in the Kentucky Derby usually equates to not finishing No. 1.
Local
Oneida Nation's talking portraits promote virtual tourism
As if they were in a "Harry Potter" film, antique portraits will come to life, talking to each other and to visitors in an upcoming exhibit on the Oneida Reservation.