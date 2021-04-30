MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

Gopher 5

22-29-31-33-37

(twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $520,000

Mega Millions

08-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $319 million

Northstar Cash

07-08-09-23-31

(seven, eight, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $129 million