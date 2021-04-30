MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3

4-8-9

(four, eight, nine)

Lucky For Life

01-09-10-18-34, Lucky Ball: 13

(one, nine, ten, eighteen, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $319 million

Northstar Cash

07-13-14-19-26

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $128,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $129 million