MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $297 million

Northstar Cash

02-08-10-11-27

(two, eight, ten, eleven, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $116 million