MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
Gopher 5
25-28-37-45-46
(twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000
Mega Millions
04-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Northstar Cash
04-21-22-26-30
(four, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
More from Star Tribune
Wine bar owner, wanted over alleged COVID violations, says she'll turn self in if conditions met
