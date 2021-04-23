MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Gopher 5

25-28-37-45-46

(twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $380,000

Mega Millions

04-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Northstar Cash

04-21-22-26-30

(four, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $104 million