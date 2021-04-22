MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
Northstar Cash
06-12-19-22-29
(six, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
