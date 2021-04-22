MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
Gopher 5
08-09-11-30-46
(eight, nine, eleven, thirty, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
Lotto America
04-41-42-44-45, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 4
(four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: eight; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $5.11 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
Northstar Cash
01-12-19-21-28
(one, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
Powerball
21-25-32-63-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
