MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

4-3-5

(four, three, five)

Gopher 5

15-19-24-43-46

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Lucky For Life

13-21-31-32-33, Lucky Ball: 15

(thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

Northstar Cash

01-07-18-23-28

(one, seven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $90 million