MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

4-9-6

(four, nine, six)

Gopher 5

14-19-20-28-44

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

Lotto America

02-03-06-38-39, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(two, three, six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.91 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

Northstar Cash

13-17-24-28-30

(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $41,000

Powerball

13-30-33-45-61, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $67 million