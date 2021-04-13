MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3

4-4-0

(four, four, zero)

Mega Millions

10-15-19-45-68, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(ten, fifteen, nineteen, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Northstar Cash

12-18-22-27-30

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $67 million