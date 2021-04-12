MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

0-9-1

(zero, nine, one)

Gopher 5

10-13-16-22-23

(ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Lucky For Life

01-12-16-26-36, Lucky Ball: 4

(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Northstar Cash

01-06-09-11-22

(one, six, nine, eleven, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $67 million