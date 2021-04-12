MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
Gopher 5
10-13-16-22-23
(ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Lucky For Life
01-12-16-26-36, Lucky Ball: 4
(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
Northstar Cash
01-06-09-11-22
(one, six, nine, eleven, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
