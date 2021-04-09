MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

0-0-4

(zero, zero, four)

Gopher 5

21-22-24-35-44

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

Mega Millions

22-26-27-58-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Northstar Cash

15-16-23-30-31

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $55 million