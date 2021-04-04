MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
Northstar Cash
03-14-15-16-26
(three, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
