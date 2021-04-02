MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
3-1-4
(three, one, four)
Gopher 5
12-23-25-29-31
(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Mega Millions
10-42-48-53-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(ten, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
Northstar Cash
01-15-23-25-30
(one, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $32 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
World
In show of Pharaonic heritage, Egypt parades royal mummies
Egypt held a gala parade on Saturday celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new resting place in a massive new museum further south in the capital.
Business
The Latest: Texas to get 2.5M doses of vaccine next week
The Texas health department says it will receive another 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine next week.
Nation
Unaccompanied migrant kids may be housed on California base
The federal government may house unaccompanied migrant children on a California Army National Guard base in central California, officials said.
Nation
Designer Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is under home confinement following his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme, according to a person familiar with the matter.