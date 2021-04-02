MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

Gopher 5

12-23-25-29-31

(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Mega Millions

10-42-48-53-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(ten, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

Northstar Cash

01-15-23-25-30

(one, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $32 million