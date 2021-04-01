MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
4-1-3
(four, one, three)
Lucky For Life
05-27-36-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
Northstar Cash
10-17-19-28-31
(ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $32 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
The Latest: Alabama, last in nation, opens shots to over 16
Residents 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama on Monday, expanding an immunization program that ranks last in the nation.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were: