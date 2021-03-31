MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
Gopher 5
14-19-33-34-46
(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Lotto America
17-18-21-35-42, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $4.38 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
Northstar Cash
01-04-06-21-25
(one, four, six, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Powerball
03-10-44-55-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(three, ten, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
