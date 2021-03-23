MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
9-1-5
(nine, one, five)
Mega Millions
12-23-35-38-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Northstar Cash
03-05-13-16-18
(three, five, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
