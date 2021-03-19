MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

Gopher 5

04-25-34-44-45

(four, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

Mega Millions

09-14-40-58-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(nine, fourteen, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Northstar Cash

05-07-20-21-22

(five, seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $200 million