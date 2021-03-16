MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
Mega Millions
10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2
(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
Northstar Cash
07-09-22-23-30
(seven, nine, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Skydiving school to pay $40M over death of 18-year-old
The family of an 18-year-old man who died in a 2016 after his parachute didn't open was awarded a $40 million judgment this week against the owner of a troubled skydiving school with a history of tragic deaths.
Nation
James Levine, who ruled over Met Opera, dead at age 77
Conductor James Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for more than four decades before being eased aside when his health declined and then was fired for sexual improprieties, has died. He was 77.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were: