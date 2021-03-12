MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3

8-8-4

(eight, eight, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Northstar Cash

04-09-15-22-24

(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $169 million